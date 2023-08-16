Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A former KISD music teacher who was brought back to Bell County from North Carolina has been indicted by a Bell County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated sexual assault.

Malakani Jones has remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond since being brought back to face charges.

It was on May 22 that Jones was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Jones was transported to the Gaston County Jail where he was processed, then later transported to Bell County.

Killeen Police officers say they received a report on February 9 that a former teacher allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student at Alice Douse Elementary School. Through an investigation, it was discovered that a juvenile victim claimed Jones had inappropriate physical contact with the student in the fall of 2022.

This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and on Tuesday, May 16, a complaint was returned charging Jones with Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Child. Justice of the Peace Nicola James issued a warrant for his arrest.

Jones was employed from August 2, 2022, to December 16, 2022. He never returned to the campus after Christmas break, and resigned from the district on January 13, 2023. The district received a complaint on February 6, 2023, after Jones resigned.