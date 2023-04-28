TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) -The City of Temple has announced the passing of a former Council member.

The City says Wendell Williams passed away on Sunday, April 23, after battling an illness. Williams served the community of Temple with distinction as a member of the City Council District Four from May 2019 to February 16, 2023.

The City says Williams was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of all Temple residents. He is a Temple native, and graduated from Temple High School before graduating from the University of Texas at Austin. Wendell returned to Temple in 1973 – where he has continued to serve his community.

During his tenure on the Council, Williams advocated for the expansion of parks and recreational facilities throughout the City – improving infrastructure and transportation networks and supporting initiatives to strengthen the local economy. His dedication to the citizens of Temple was unwavering, and he worked tirelessly to ensure that their needs were met.

The City of Temple extends its heartfelt condolences to Williams’ family and friends during this time. To honor his memory, flags at City facilities will be flown at half-staff on the day of his memorial service on Saturday, April 29.

The service will be held at the First Methodist Church of Temple at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, his family asks to please donate to any charity of your choosing.