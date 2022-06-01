TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The former head volleyball coach at Temple High School faces charges of purchasing and/or providing alcohol to a minor.

Alyssa Monae Cataldo is in the Bell County Jail, but her bond amount has not been set at this time.

According to the police department, officers arrested Cataldo on Tuesday, May 31st, after getting three Class A misdemeanor warrants for her.

Investigators say they have video of Cataldo drinking alcoholic beverages with minors on May 16th, 2022.

Temple ISD hired Cataldo in July of 2021 as the head volleyball coach at Temple High School. She also taught Physical Education at the school. It was her third year as a teacher.

Temple Independent School District, posted July, 2021

FOX 44 News reached out to Temple ISD for comment about Cataldo’s arrest. The district spokesperson said Cataldo is no longer an employee of the district.

On May 19th, 2022, Temple ISD announced Anna Anderson would be the new head volleyball coach.