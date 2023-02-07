Fort Hood (FOX 44/KWKT) — Fort Hood leadership has suspended the commander of the 89th Military Police Brigade.

Col. Wayne Marotto told FOX 44 News that Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe made the decision to suspend Col. Ann Meredith pending the results of an investigation. The nature of the investigation was not released by the commanding general of III Armored Corps.

In a statement, Col. Marotto said the U.S. Army would not comment further on an ongoing investigation as a matter of policy and to protect the privacy of the individuals involved.

According to the Stars and Stripes, Col. Meredith’s husband Col. Jon Meredith was relieved as commander of the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team because of a loss of confidence.

When asked, Col. Marotto would not comment on whether the two cases are connected.