Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Four men out of a larger group arrested in a prostitution sting have been indicted by a Bell County Grand Jury on charges of solicitation of prostitution, and face felony charges.



Christian D. Miller (left) and Kenton J. Davis (right).

Kenton J. Davis, Christian D. Miller, Sylvester D. Taylor, and Cory A. Wightman were all indicted by the current term of the grand jury.

Sylvester Taylor. Cory Wightman.

They were caught in an operation geared toward the people, a.k.a. “Johns”, responding to advertisements and ultimately attacking the demand side of prostitution, with the idea that if there is no demand, there is no need for the service.

Texas became the first state to make a first-time solicitation of prostitution offense a felony. H.B. 2975 took effect on September 1, 2021, with offering or agreeing to engage in sexual conduct in exchange for a fee went from a Class A misdemeanor to a State Jail Felony.

The operation was conducted on April 19 and April 20 by the Bell County Sheriff`s Department, along with Fort Hood Law Enforcement. Undercover female deputies were at two locations during the John Suppression Initiative Operation.