HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Four people have been displaced in a Harker Heights structure fire.

The Harker Heights Fire Department received a dispatch from the Bell County 9-1-1 Center at 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported structure at 4017 Quail Hollow Road. The Killeen Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Units arrived on scene at approximately 3:10 p.m. and discovered moderate smoke showing with flames visible through the front door in the kitchen. A “fast attack” was initiated, and the main body of fire in the kitchen was extinguished within three minutes. There was extensive damage to the kitchen area.

Two adults and two children were displaced by the fire, and are being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were sustained by either the occupants or firefighters on scene. The cause of the fire was due to cooking.