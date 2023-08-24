KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Four people have been displaced after an early Thursday morning house fire in Killeen.

The Killeen Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the 500 block of Carly Drive just before 2:30 a.m. According to the City of Killeen, the fire was put out in about 30 minutes and no one was injured.

28 personnel responded to the scene of the one-story, single-family home – including three fire engine trucks, two tower ladder trucks, one heavy rescue vehicle, one ambulance, two Battalion Chiefs, two EMS Supervisors and one engine company.

A resident in the home called in the fire. When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the attached garage. Flames had already burned through the roof and two vehicles in the driveway. An adjacent home also had minor damage.

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

The City says that the homeowner confirmed all four occupants and one dog had safely escaped from the building. A resident said a second pet was inside, but no other pets were found after an additional search.

Firefighters remained on scene until about 5 a.m. to extinguish small hidden areas that were still smoldering. Crews believe the fire originated somewhere in the garage space.

The Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident, and the cause of the fire is not yet known. The residence has been deemed uninhabitable, and all occupants were displaced.

The City says that the Killeen Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Killeen Police Department and Oncor Electric.