TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Four people have been displaced in a Temple structure fire.

As Temple Fire and Rescue was finishing up with a recreational vehicle fire around 12:04 p.m. Sunday, crews were dispatched to 1616 E. Downs Avenue for reports of smoke inside of a home.

(Courtesy: Temple Fire & Rescue)

Residents returned to find the home full of smoke. Crews found light smoke coming from the interior of the residence. Once inside, fire damage was discovered to the front room – with a few smoldering hotspots. The rest of the home received smoke damage throughout.

Crews doused the embers and investigated for further fire extension. No one was home at the time of the incident. However, the family of four will be displaced due to the fire and is currently working with Red Cross.

Temple Fire responded with four units. The Temple Police Department was also on scene.