TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum is now offering free admission to all active-duty military personnel and their families through Labor Day.

This comes as part of the Blue Star Museums initiative, which is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts, the Department of Defense, Blue Star Families and museums across the country.

“The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum strives to inspire visitors to discover our rich railroad heritage and the history that shaped our community,” said Michael Mayfield, recreation division director for the City of Temple Parks and Recreation Department. “We are excited to take part in the Blue Star Museums initiative and give the opportunity to our nation’s heroes to visit our facility.”

For more information on the museum, you can visit templerrhm.org. A complete list of participating museums can be found at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.