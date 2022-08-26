TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Is anybody in the Temple area looking for a new furry friend?

The Temple Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions at its “Clear the Shelter” event this Saturday, from noon until 4 p.m.

The Shelter is located at 620 Mama Dog Circle. Those interested in adopting an animal need to bring an ID. If the address on the ID is not up-to-date, attendees need to bring a utility bill with the correct address in addition to an ID. Adoptable animals are listed at templetx.gov/animalshelter.

Visitors can also meet adoptable animals before the event, during regular business hours. The Temple Animal Shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Appointments are not required.