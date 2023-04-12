KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Animal Services Department has partnered with Petco to provide free vaccinations for area pets!

Those interested can drop by the Killeen Special Events Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. this Sunday. The Center is located at 3301 South W.S. Young Drive.

The City of Killeen says this clinic will be hosted in a drive-thru format, and vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure safety of pets and people, all attending pets must be on a leash or in a pet safe carrier.

The City says the vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative – which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including Killeen Animal Services, for family pets in need. Killeen Animal Services aims to vaccinate 1,000 pets through this national effort.

Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. These vaccines are aimed at parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats – the most prevalent deadly diseases affecting pets.

For more information about vaccine distribution, you can contact Killeen Animal Services at AnimalControl@killeentexas.gov.