Belton (FOX 44) — Belton ISD announced Thursday that Friday’s classes at Belton High School are canceled. The school has been closed since the deadly stabbing of Jose ‘Joe’ Ramirez, on Tuesday morning.

School will resume classes on Monday, May 9th. The district made the decision after hearing from students, staff, and parents.

“Our focus since the incident has been the safety and emotional well-being of our students and staff,” said Jennifer Bailey, executive director of communications and community engagement. “We are utilizing Education Service Center Region 12 today to provide training to our staff on how to address grief with our students in preparation for their return on Monday.”

The suspect in the stabbing is 18-year-old Caysen Tyler Allison. He faces a murder charge and is currently in jail on a $1M bond.

Around 9:47 a.m. Tuesday, Belton Police responded to a call about the stabbing. Officers say it started as an altercation in one of the bathrooms. The school was placed on lockdown at this time. After the stabbing, police say Allison ran out of the school and left the area. Police found him and took him into custody at around 10:09 a.m.

Friends and family of Ramirez gathered on Tuesday night to remember him.

“I’m sure Joe would be happy to see all this. You know, it’s a very sad moment though. But just as good, though, seeing everybody coming out. You know, support, show love is what Joe would have wanted,” says Joseph Sandoval, a friend of Joe.

Joseph Sandoval, one of Joe’s closest friends, says he can’t believe his friend is no longer with him.

“A brother from another mother. He was the closest person to me and you know, he meant everything to me and I’m pretty sure I mean everything to him,” says Sandoval.

The community has also set up a GoFundMe page to help the family out as they are grieving their loss.