Temple, Tx ( FOX44) – Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 25-year-old Round Rock man arrested by Temple police moments after a Friday afternoon robbery.

Reginald J Daniels remained in the Bell County Jail Monday on second degree felony robbery charges.

Police had been called to the Valero convenience store in the 1700 block of South 31st at 11:20 a.m. Friday on a report of a robbery in progress.

Officers quickly found the suspect immediately and ordered him to the ground.

Officers said he complied without incident and was placed in handcuffs.

No one was injured in the robbery.