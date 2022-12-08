KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen and the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area are looking for some Texas-size donations!

The annual United Way Employee fund raising campaign will be closed out with a Texas Frito Pie and Dessert sale this Friday, from 11 a.m. until 2p.m., at the Killeen City Hall foyer and south parking lot – located at 101 N College Street at the west end of Avenue D.

This year’s theme this year is “Future Focus.” The Killeen Community Development Department and Library Divisions team will be serving up Texas Frito Pie and some Texas desserts. They will be both portable and “Texas size.”

A Texas Frito Pie consists of corn chips, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped onions, sliced jalapenos – and chili from the Texas Chili Company. This can be served with a beverage for only $5, and for an additional $2, customers receive a homemade Texas-sized sweets.

100 percent of these proceeds will benefit the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area and its 19 member agencies. Community Development staff are taking pre-orders by email at cdbg.homeapps@killeentexas.gov, or by phone at (254) 501-7845. Cash, debit/credit cards and checks can be payable to the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area.

This is the Community Development Department’s and Library Division’s eighth annual fundraiser to raise funds and awareness for the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area and its local member agencies who provide public services to the community.

For more information on the United Way of Greater Fort Hood area, you can visit https://www.unitedway-gfha.org/.