Ft. Hood (FOX 44) — The first baby born in 2023 at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center arrived at 4:07 a.m. Sunday morning.

Millie Ellen Austin weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 19 inches at birth.

Her parents, Cpt. Joshua and Sabrina Austin went to the hospital Saturday evening. Cpt. Austin is with the 1st Cavalry Division.

The couple has two other children, 3-year-old Elia and 1-year-old Everly. Both spent the evening with their grandmother.

According to a press release, Sabrina Austin said, “Our delivery team was probably the best we’ve ever had, from the midwives in labor and delivery to our nurse Courtney in the mother-baby unit.”

Millie is the second baby the couple has delivered at CRDAMC.