BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A fugitive has been arrested, and a number of drugs have been seized during the execution of a felony arrest warrant.

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division’s Organized Crime Unit executed the felony arrest warrant Wednesday on a wanted subject at a residence in the 1400 block of Shoshoni Trail in Harker Heights. During the apprehension, detectives found an odor of marijuana coming from the residence. A search warrant was obtained and executed.

Detectives recovered two handguns, two cellphones and drug paraphernalia during the search of the residence. 32 pounds of marijuana, 6.2 ounces of THC vape oil, 3.45 pounds of cocaine, one ounce of THC wax, eight mushroom bars and $8,187 in cash were also recovered.

(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

Killeen Police say one person was arrested, and has transported to the Killeen City Jail. Charges are pending.