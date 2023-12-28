Rogers (FOX 44/KWKT) — St. Matthew Catholic Church in Rogers is holding a special breakfast fundraiser for the Carrillo family on Sunday, Dec. 31st.

An explosion rocked their home on Christmas Eve, killing Manuella Carillo and injuring five other people.

The Bell County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion and told FOX 44 News that a gas leak is likely. Atmos Energy was at the scene after the explosion and did find a gas leak.

The fundraiser starts at 8 a.m. and will continue until all items are sold. They expect to have menudo, barbacoa tacos, gorditas, pancake plates, and much more.

All money raised will go to pay for funeral and medical expenses. The fundraiser will be at the church, located at 14051 US 190, in Rogers.