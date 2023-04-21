BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – If there are any Bell County children looking for stuff to do during the summer, the Belton Police Department has a few suggestions!

The department will be hosting its Law Enforcement Explorer Academy and Youth Police Camp from May 30 through June 2.

The department says its Youth Camp is open to students between the 6th and 8th grades. Two sessions are available – from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and from noon – 4 p.m. Each session is limited to 40 children – who will participate in team building activities emphasizing honesty, responsibility

and attention to detail.

The Explorer Academy is from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., and is open to people from between 14 and 20 years old. Participants will take part in classroom training and hands-on activities aimed at developing skills needed to pursue a career in criminal justice. Participants will also be eligible for membership in the Explorer Program, and to compete in future Explorer competitions.

Eligible students must live in Belton, attend the Central Texas Christian School, or be within the Belton Independent School District. Those who are interested must finish an application by May

12. Applications are available from School Resource Officers, or at the Belton Police Department, located at 711 E. 2nd Avenue. Completed applications must be turned in to the Belton Police Department or to a School Resource Officer.

For more information, you can contact Sgt. Candace Hawkins at 254-933-5840, or at chawkins@beltontexas.gov.