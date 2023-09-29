KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – It’s time to once again unleash your inner hero at Giganticon!

The successful comic and pop culture event in Killeen has returned for a second year. It is bringing together comics, celebs, collectibles, car shows, food trucks and live wrestling! The event is presented by the founders of Greater Austin Comic Con and Hill Country Comicon.

Special guests this year include actress Jennifer Beals, actor and martial artist Mark Decascos, voice actors Dan Gilvezan and Cal Dodd, any many more! You can see the full list of guests here.

The event will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, located at 3601 S W.S. Young Drive. Tickets are available at www.giganticon.com. Make sure to check out the military discounts for Active Duty and Veterans!