Temple, Tx (FOX44) – An incident with a weapon on a Temple golf course has led to the arrest of a 67-year-old man.

A Temple Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to the 4900 block of Wildflower Lane about 9:00 a.m. on April 6 on a report of an armed subject.

When they arrived, they were told a man got upset over a golf ball nearly hitting him while on the golf course. Witnesses said the man pulled a black handgun out and pointed it directly at the victim. The victim told police he wanted to file charges against the man.

Police developed as a suspect 67-year-old Allen Charles Webster, of Temple.

After obtaining a warrant, police went to a location in the area of the 6100 block of Wooded Creek Cove around 8:00 p.m. Thursday and served the warrant, arresting Webster.

He remained in the Bell County Jail on Friday morning, on a charge of a first-degree felony aggravated assault.