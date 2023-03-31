SALADO / AUSTIN Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott will be delivering remarks at Salado’s First Cedar Valley Baptist Church building dedication this Saturday.

According to the Governor’s Office, the church will be celebrating the completion of their brand new building after their church was destroyed in a tornado in 2022.

Gov. Abbott will be joined by Representative Brad Buckley, First Cedar Valley Baptist Church Pastor Donnie Jackson and other local faith leaders. The event will take place at 11 a.m. at the church’s sanctuary, located at 12395 FM-2843.