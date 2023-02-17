TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be paying a visit to Temple to be the special guest for a Parent Empowerment Coalition event.

The Coalition is hosting its Parent Empowerment Night, which will take place from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Central Texas Christian School. The school is located at 4141 W. Highway 93.

The Coalition will be highlighting the school, and will also discuss the growing need and desire for parent empowerment. The organization says that parent empowerment is built on the foundational principles of transparency, quality, respect, and choice – and wants to bring the community together to focus on these things.

Gov. Greg Abbott has made education one of his top priorities this year, and the Coalition says it is honored to host him as the special guest speaker at the upcoming event.