TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Today Governor Greg Abbott visited Temple to help start Hillary Hickland’s campaign for State House District 55. Hickland is a Republican and hopes to unseat current State Representative Hugh Shine.

“We need a champion like Hillary Hickland to make sure we deliver on the promise of ensuring that parents will be able to choose the best school for their child,” says Governor Greg Abbott.

Many conservatives like the idea of voucher programs, believing it will give parents more options if they are dissatisfied with public schools. An education savings account program has been one of Governor Abbott’s main objectives through four special sessions and the regular session.

Hillary Hickland stands with Governor Abbott saying, “No one knows better for their children than their parents. So right now we have people coming in the way of the future of our children. That is wrong.”

“In this district, 89% of the Republican voters voted in favor of school choice. Your opponent, state representative, went not only against those 89% of the Republicans who wanted school choice, but he did so by joining with all of the Democrats voting against a Republican priority,” says Abbott.

Hillary Hickland believes she can be the voice to advocate for District 55.