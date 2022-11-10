Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted two men for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. Christian Lamar Weston and Demario Jabar Moore are both in the Bell County Jail.

Officers found N’Gaojia and another victim in the 13000 block of St. HWY 195 just after 5 p.m. on March 22nd, 2022. N’Gaojia died from her wounds while the other victim had non-life threatening injuries.

On August 13th, the Bell County District Attorney’s office brought a murder charge against Weston. His bond is set at $605,000 for the murder charge and an unrelated charge of carrying a weapon.

Christian Weston

Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Moore a few days later. He is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1M bond.

Demario Moore

This was Killeen’s 9th homicide of 2022.