Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A Bell County Grand Jury has returned indictments on two counts of indecency with a child by contact against a 21-year-old man. Moses Semadeji Ashaka has remained in the Bell County Jail with bond set at $300,000 since his arrest in June.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said warrants for Ashaka’s arrest were obtained following an investigation into an incident reported early on the morning of May 6. Miramontez said officers were called at 1:26 a.m. to an undisclosed location in Killeen on a sexual assault complaint. When officers arrived, they were told that the suspect was at the residence for a small party.

The mother of the victims told officers she went to check on the children, and found a man in their bedroom with no clothes on. Police said the investigation included accusations that the five-year-old and nine-year-old boys were inappropriately touched.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said when officers arrived, they found the suspect outside of the residence with multiple contusions. Officers were told that when the suspect was found in the bedroom, an unknown individual at the party took the suspect outside and assaulted him. The suspect was transported to the hospital.

Detectives with the Killeen PD’s Special Crimes Unit presented the case to the Bell County District Attorneys Office. On Friday, June 2, two complaints were returned charging the suspect with indecency with a child, sexual contact.

The warrant was issued by Justice of the Peace Gregor Johnson, and Ashaka was arrested on Fort Cavazos.