BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the Grand Marshals of the 2023 Fourth of July Parade.

This year will feature Terri Covington representing the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, Wayne Carpenter representing the City of Belton and Joe Shepperd representing Belton Economic Development Corporation.

Terri Covington. (Courtesy: Belton Chamber of Commerce) Wayne Carpenter. (Courtesy: Belton Chamber of Commerce) Joe Shepperd. (Courtesy: Belton Chamber of Commerce)

The Chamber says the theme for this year’s parade is “Better Together,” so these three individuals and the organizations they represent were selected as they collectively represent the way working together has helped the community thrive.

Covington, Carpenter and Shepperd have long held leadership positions in the Belton community. The Chamber says each has consistently demonstrated a commitment to servant leadership through their respective organizations.

Covington is a successful and well-respected business leader with Covington Real Estate who has been an active community volunteer, serving on numerous boards and advisory committees, as well as several terms on the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. She served as Chamber Board Chair during 2020, an unusually difficult year for local businesses, and represented the Chamber during the challenges of pandemic restrictions. Covington is a consistent voice for the importance of everyone doing their part and working together for the greater good.

Carpenter has distinguished himself through a lifetime of community service. He has served multiple terms on the Belton City Council, and as Mayor from 2020 to 2023. Carpenter had a long and successful career as a public school educator – serving as a teacher, principal and administrator for Belton ISD and influencing countless students into a life of community service. He practices what he taught, consistently advocating for all members of our community to have a voice and be involved in making our community better for everyone.

Shepperd is a Belton native who has been actively involved in community service through a variety of avenues – including the Belton ISD Board of Trustees, and most recently on the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County Board of Directors. He served on the Belton Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors 2009-2023, and as Chairman from 2017-2023. During his tenure, Belton EDC helped spur significant growth in our business community, with the Imagine Belton initiative providing a vision for the future of Belton. Shepperd is a visionary leader who advocates for strategic business growth.

The annual parade serves as the centerpiece of a celebration in Belton which will start with a Downtown Street Party on the Courthouse Square on Saturday, June 24.

The Chamber says that the week leading up to July 4 will be full of festivities – including a Carnival in Liberty Park and the 99th annual PRCA Rodeo at the Bell County Expo. The Fourth of July will begin with the Patriotic Program, Parade (starting at 9 a.m. this year), and Festival on Nolan Creek featuring the High5 Hot Dog Eating Contest, 1st Cavalry Band from Fort Cavazos and the inaugural Rev, White & Blue Car Show, then finish the day with the Backyard Party at Schoepf’s Concert and Fireworks, featuring the popular band with roots in Belton, Sprung, returning for an encore performance prior to the fireworks show.

This is a non-ticketed event and is open to the public, although reserved tables are available. For more information about these events, you can visit www.beltonchamber.com, call 254-939-3551, or email info@beltonchamber.com.