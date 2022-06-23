KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen City Councilmembers have requested to reopen grant funding for Killeen nonprofit youth organizations through July 21.

The City of Killeen’s Public Facility Corporation Youth Organization Assistance Nonprofit Grant Program first opened in April and closed on May 12. The Council then selected 15 eligible nonprofit organizations on May 18 to receive funding from both the PFC and American Rescue Plan Act, of up to $10,000 each.

Six nonprofit organizations received funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Nine organizations received funding through the PFC for nonprofit youth grants. They include Songhai Bamboo Roots Association, CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties, Killeen Cove Chief Youth Sports Association, Educated Angels, Gardens of Hope Central Texas, Central Texas Junior Grey Wolves Youth Sports Association, AYADD Outreach Center, Hope Restoration Center and the Church of Deliverance.

The application process has now reopened and is available to existing nonprofit organizations and programs which provide youth programs. Nonprofits selected for funding will not be eligible for additional awards.

A total of $300,000 has been allocated for the Nonprofit Youth organization Assistance Program, and $260,000 is still available. There are nine eligibility requirements, and the deadline to apply is July 21.

Separately, the ARPA Nonprofit Grant Program reopened after closing on May 12, following the selection of six nonprofit organizations for funding. Funding for this program is available to existing nonprofit organizations and programs to address the needs of our residents and respond to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Groups have until November 24 to apply for this grant.

Information about both can be found on the City’s website at www.KilleenTexas.gov/rescueFunding. Organizations have until November 24 to submit their applications.