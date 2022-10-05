TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is now offering community enhancement grants to non-profit agencies which provide services or programs within the City.

Public Relations Specialist Savannah Otto says the application is available at templetx.gov/grants, and must be submitted by Tuesday, November 1 at 5 p.m.

To qualify for grant funds, the organizations’ services or programs must be project-based and achieve specific objectives which align with the City of Temple’s goals.

The City’s Housing and Community Development Department will host a workshop at 10 a.m. Tuesday for organizations interested in applying for the grant funding. The workshop will be held at the Historic Post Office, located at 101 N. Main Street, or can be attended virtually at templetx.gov/grants.

For more information, you can email grants@templetx.gov or call 254-298-5456.