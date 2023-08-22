BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple Fire & Rescue says firefighters have contained a grassfire that came close to High Point Elementary School Tuesday afternoon. They estimate the fire charred around six acres of land.

Spokesman Santos Soto tells FOX 44 News that both Temple Fire & Rescue and the Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department responded to the scene at Highway 317.

Bell Co. Documentarian Correspondents Society

High Point Elementary is a Belton ISD school. The district says most students had already left when the fire started around 3:15 p.m. There were about 55 students waiting for their parents, and they were moved to Lake Belton High School as a precaution.

The school district says no students or buildings were in danger from the flames. Temple Fire & Rescue says no firefighters suffered any injuries, despite the oppressive heat.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.