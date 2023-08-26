Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Firefighters in Killeen battled a grassfire Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of Roy Reynolds Dr.

The fire started after 5 p.m. and Killeen Police Officers blocked off the north and southbound lanes On Roy Reynolds between Veterans Memorial Blvd. and Roy J. Smith Dr.

The flames threatened some structures in an RV park, which was evacuated. There is a voluntary evacuation for the surrounding area as well.

Authorities are asking everyone to stay away from the area because of the heavy smoke. The smoke could be seen from our Cen-Tex Roof Systems SkyTracker.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.