Harker Heights (FOX 44/KWKT) — Ground Game Texas is going after the City of Harker Heights for not adopting policies voters approved during the 2022 November election. The progressive group filed a lawsuit Thursday, Nov. 30th against the city.

During that election, a majority of Harker Heights voters passed Proposition A, which would prohibit police from enforcing some marijuana possession laws. It would also keep officers from using the smell of marijuana as a reason to search a vehicle in some cases.

After the proposition passed, the city council repealed it on November 22nd, 2022. Council members said the Texas Constitution forbids cities to circumvent state law.

Following that action by the city, Ground Game Texas started a petition drive to force a referendum on Proposition A, and turned in 626 signatures. They only needed 348.

In the referendum, voters had to decide whether to repeal the marijuana ordinance. By one vote, the referendum failed, meaning Proposition 1 remained in place. The Harker Heights City Council still refused to enforce it.

The lawsuit specifically names Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell and City Secretary Julie Helsham and says the city is not adhering to the will of the voters. It requests that the court grant temporary injunctive relief and make the City Manager and City Secretary and add the Proposition A ordinance, also called Chapter 133 (Marijuana Enforcement) to the City of Harker Heights Code of Ordinances.

You can read the full lawsuit here:

FOX 44 News has reached out to the City of Harker Heights for a comment. This report will be updated when that is received.

Voters in Killeen passed a similar ordinance in 2022, which city leaders decided to enact. That spurred a lawsuit from Bell County, which the city is fighting against.