TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Independent School District is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for Sampson-Howard Elementary School at 10:00 a.m Tuesday.

The district says this event will be held at the Sampson-Howard property site, at the corner of Old Highway 95 and Barnhardt Road. Sampson-Howard will be the first new elementary school built within Temple ISD since Hector P. Garcia Elementary, Kennedy-Powell Elementary and Raye-Allen Elementary all opened in 1998.

This $38.2 million project was approved by voters as part of Temple ISD’s Bond 2022 proposal, and will open with a capacity of 800 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The district says that Sampson-Howard will be a Fine Arts Academy, and will be named in honor of Cornelius Carl Sampson and Durward and Jean Howard.