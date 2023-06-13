KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Recreation Services Department hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the beginning of a renovation and building project at the Rosa Hereford Community Center and Bob Gilmore Senior Center.

The event took place on Tuesday at 2201 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The Bob Gilmore Center provided quality services and programs to residents 55 years old and older, and was first constructed in 1977. It was demolished in March 2022 due to structural inefficiencies.

The Killeen Community Center first opened in March 1974, and was renamed the Rosa Hereford Community Center in 2020 in honor of Killeen’s former City councilwoman. It closed in 2020 due to COVID-19, and also operated as a warming center when needed.

The new facilities include a large billiard room, banquet facilities, senior lunch program, ceramics and card rooms. Seniors will also have access to the gym, weight room and aerobics room, as well as meeting rooms. There will also be pickleball courts and a dining courtyard outside.

Council approved HCS Inc. as the contractor in May 2023 at a cost of $7.4 million. Speakers at Tuesday’s event include Mayor Debbie Nash-King, as well as representatives from the Senior Advisory Board and the Recreation Services Advisory Board.