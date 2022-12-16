TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A groundbreaking ceremony will be held this Monday for the Temple Animal Shelter renovation project.

This event will take place at the Temple Animal Shelter, located at 620 Mama Dog Circle. It is free and open to the public.

The City of Temple says the expansion and remodel of the Shelter will include increased capacity to meet current and future needs by adding 40 dog kennels (there are currently 30 kennels).

The City says that customer experience will be improved by creating a more visible and inviting entrance, a larger lobby and a better pedestrian flow within the facility. Shaded yard space will be provided for customers to interact with the animals.