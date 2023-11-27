Belton, TX (FOX 44) — The jury decided to give Marvin Guy a life sentence to serve in the murder of Killeen detective Charles Dinwiddie

The jury made this decision in 34 minutes.

It was cathartic for Charles Dinwiddie’s widow and family hearing how Marvin Guy will serve life in prison for taking away their hero.

Guy’s supporters left the room immediately after sentencing.

Dinwiddie’s family and SWAT team members held his widow, Holly, as she cried hearing this decision.

As Dinwiddie’s family and friends gave their victim impact statements, they choked up finally getting to share their experience after waiting 9 years for this moment.

Charles’ sister Ellen Dinwiddie Smith first spoke to Guy explaining how Charles died on mother’s day.

Their mother passed away two years after Charles’ death from grief and illness.

Dinwiddie Smith says Guy had no remorse for what he did and how it was the hardest day in her life seeing Charles in the hospital.

Charles’ niece explained how he was a superhero who was kind and served others.

She mentioned how Guy’s actions terrorized her working in the intensive care unit seeing gun wounded victims.

Dinwiddie’s SWAT team member Jason Petty explained how Charles thought about leaving the team in 2014 due to a death in a past operation.

Petty said Charles chose to work on his day off on May 9, 2014 because he didn’t want anything done in his plan without being there.

Petty said Guy was a coward, a career criminal, and the devil.

Before the sentence was given, the state made it a point to go into Guy’s past convictions to show why he shouldn’t be able to re-enter society.

In the 90’s Guy was charged with armed bank robbery, illegally possessing a firearm, and possessing an illegal substance with intent to deliver.

The defense objected to these enhancements saying they’re not true.

But the defense did not call any of its own witnesses to testify.

On the murder conviction Guy would have had to serve a minimum of 25 years, but in closing arguments the prosecution asked the jury to give Guy a life sentence.

In thirty minutes, the jury made this call for Dinwiddie’s family to have some closure.

“Today, we finally received justice for the man who killed him, and it was a long time coming,” said Ellen Dinwiddie Smith. “I won’t say we’re going to celebrate, but we do feel that it’s the right thing to happen today.”

“To be able to be in a position to say justice has finally been done for this family, this community and these officers that had been waiting for such a long time, that is quite frankly satisfying,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.

This decision came on Dinwiddie’s 31st wedding anniversary and tomorrow is his birthday.

Guy won’t be eligible for parole until he serves 30 years in his life sentence.

He’ll be 89 when parole can be applicable.

The Dinwiddie’s said they’re ready to move forward in life and are ready to fight any appeals in this case.