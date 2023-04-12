KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — H-E-B Operation Appreciation and partners, hosted a ceremony to recognize and celebrate military kids during the month of the military child.

With Fort Hood minutes away from Killeen ISD, the district holds a significant population of students who are military children.

Teachers like Desiree Varga are hands on with these students, understanding the difficulties of having an immediate family member who serves.

“So many of them have to be away from either one or more parents or family members. And so it’s really important for us to to make them feel like we’re part of a family and that they’re part of something special,” said Varga.

Today, students poured into the Killeen Shoemaker Auditorium to participate in an engaging ceremony organized by H-E-B, The Comfort Crew of Military Kids, and the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC).

Killeen ISD student Lee Wilson shared with me what stood out the most to him.

“I’ve enjoyed the speeches about how other people have gone through situations like me with like bullying and other, and other, loss of family members,” said Wilson.

There are 1.7 million children with one or both parents serving in the military and programs like today’s, address the challenges of military connected children and families and highlights the kids who are impacted.

5th grade teacher Ms. Varga has one last message for those who may know a military child.

“They put on a strong front. They’re very resilient, but they normally are the ones that have the biggest heart because they go through so much. So just appreciate them every day. But especially in April.”