TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? H-E-B can help!

The company is hosting a hiring fair on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Temple Warehouse, located at 4750 Wendland Road. They are hiring for more than 100 full-time warehouse order selector positions at the warehouse.

The company says pay starts at $19 an hour – with nights and weekend hourly premiums available. Benefits also include a ten percent H-E-B product discount program, annual pay reviews, partner stock plan, 401K plan with four-percent company match, paid time off – and a health, vision and dental plan.

For those interested, you can also go to careers.heb.com.