Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 62-year-old Killeen man is facing felony charges after a Monday road rage incident involving an alleged firearm threat.

Elliott Lee Wilson, Sr. was arrested after Killeen Police tracked down a vehicle and recovered a handgun after being given a description by the victim.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it started shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. Officers were called to South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Avenue in reference to an armed subject.

When officers got there, they were told that the victim was traveling in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street and was passing an unrelated traffic accident when a black Cadillac pulled in front of her vehicle. As they continued down the street, the suspect vehicle started to speed up and slow down.

When the victim started to drive past the Cadillac on the driver’s side, then she said the driver displayed a black handgun and pointed at her, putting her and her front seat passenger in fear of their lives. The victims called 9-1-1 and gave police a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Officers found a vehicle matching the description given at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and 10th Street and made a traffic stop. The driver matched the description given, and the handgun was recovered.

Wilson was held as a suspect in the case and was taken to the Killeen City Jail, then was later transferred to Bell County – where he remained on Thursday. His bond was set at $150,000 for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.