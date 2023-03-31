HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Harker Heights Fire Chief Paul D. Sims has announced his retirement after six years of service, effective April 28.

The City of Harker Heights says Chief Sims is retiring from the Texas Municipal Retirement System and will remain in the fire services – but within a different retirement system. Sims has served as Harker Heights Fire Chief since 2016, and has accepted a position as Assistant Fire Chief with Montgomery County Emergency Services District #9 Caney Creek Fire & Rescue.

The City will be hosting a Farewell & Best Wishes event for Chief Sims on April 28, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., at the Central Fire Station – located at 401 Indian Trail.