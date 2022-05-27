HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – The public is invited to the 2022 Memorial Ceremony & Remembrance Walk in Harker Heights this weekend.

The City of Harker Heights and the Harker Heights Veterans Council are hosting the ceremony on Saturday, May 28 at 9:00 am at the Carl Levin Park Amphitheater, located at 400 Miller’s Crossing. The Remembrance Walk will go around the park after the ceremony.



The ceremony will have Mayor Spencer H. Smith addressing the public, and will feature a traditional wreath-laying to honor those who gave their lives.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move indoors to the Harker Heights Recreation Center, located at 307 Miller’s Crossing.