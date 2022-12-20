Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 29-year-old Harker Heights man arrested in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing that sent another man to the hospital.

Felipe Tulun Ortiz remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was also named in an immigration hold.

Harker Heights Police spokesman Lawrence Stewart said officers were called to the 100 block of East Ruby at 4:21 a.m. Sunday on a report of a man with a knife.

Officers late learned that another man had been taken to Seton Medical Center with injuries. Investigators said the two men had been arguing earlier.

Ortiz was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Monday, his bond was set and he was taken to the Bell County Jail.