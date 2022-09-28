HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) — Around 4:01 p.m., the Harker Heights Police Department responded to a call of an attempted child abduction in the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.

A preliminary investigation showed a child was approached by an unknown man and he was able to lure the child into his vehicle. A quick response by two adult witnesses resulted in the child being safely removed from the suspect’s vehicle and returned to her parent with no injuries.

The male suspect was arrested by Harker Heights Police Officers and is currently in custody at the Bell County Jail.

Currently, there is no other threat to the community.

The investigation continues by the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and no additional information is available at this time.

Harker Heights PD wants to thank the citizens of Harker Heights and the Killeen Independent School District Police Department for the expedited response and recovery of the child.