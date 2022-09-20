HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) — The Haker Heights Police Department are responding to a death investigation that occurred earlier today.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., a citizen reported seeing a male siting in his car in the 400 block of E Central Texas Expressway appearing to be asleep and not responsive.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., Emergency responders were dispatched to the 400 block of E Central Texas Expressway. Upon arrival, they located a 25-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at 10:35 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

The Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. The name of the victim has been withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Harker Heights Police Department Detectives are actively investigating this death and there is no additional information at this time.

FOX 44 News will keep you updated as we learn more.