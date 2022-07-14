HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – The Harker Heights Police Department is asking the community to be aware of scammers sending emails to citizens posing as law enforcement professionals.

Police Chief Phillip Gadd said in a statement released on Thursday afternoon that a citizen recently received an email from a phony Traffic Enforcement (traffic.enforcement@gov-services.com) stating they were seen by a stationary traffic camera going more than two times the legal speed limit, a citation was issued, a fine amount was posted, and there was a link requesting for funds to be paid.

The email also stated that if the citizen did not pay by a certain date, points would be added to their license and a late penalty of ten percent will be added to the original amount for each day late.

Chief Gadd advised that current statues in Texas prohibit citations from video-monitored speed enforcement devices. If anyone in the community experiences this type of scam, has had a similar encounter, or has knowledge of any activity of this nature, you are urged to contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5440.