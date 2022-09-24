Harker Heights (FOX 44) — Harker Heights Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured a second.

The crash happened Friday night just after 9 p.m. in the 100 block of East I-14, in the eastbound lanes.

According to police, a pickup and an SUV collided, causing the drivers of both vehicles to lose control and roll.

39-year-old Dominique Laprell Parker of Temple was the driver of the pickup. He was thrown out of the truck during the crash. Emergency first responders performed CPR on Parker, and an ambulance took him to Baylor Scott & White, but he died.

The driver of the SUV also went to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. His identity has not been released at this time.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing. No charges have been filed as of this time.