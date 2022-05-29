HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (Fox 44) — The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library will be officially starting its Summer Reading Club June 1, and it will be holding Big Truck Day June 8 2022 to celebrate.

Families are invited to see big trucks and meet with the community members who drive them. Get to know Harker Heights policemen, firefighters, public works employees, and many other community workers who perform vital tasks throughout Bell County.

Also, storyteller Elizabeth Kahura will be visiting the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library on Wednesday, June 15. She leads “A Jungle Walk”

Families may attend a 9:30 a.m. or 11:00 a.m. program. Each session will be held in the Library building’s Activities Center Ball Room at 400 Indian Trail, Harker Heights, Texas 76548.

On Wedneday, June 22, attendees can learn various wildlife facts, animal classifications, and be introduced to concepts such as nocturnal and diurnal among other ethology, or animal behavior, topics.

The June 6 Nature Discoveries session topic is birds, the June 13 session will encompass all things bugs, and the June 27 session will allow attendees to immerse themselves in fish related stories and activities.

For more information, call 254-953-5491 or email erossmiller@harkerheights.gov.