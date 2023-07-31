HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – The victim of a shooting in Harker Heights has died in the hospital.

Police Chief Betiale Hawkins II says officers responded to the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive at approximately 2:51 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

Chief Hawkins says the victim was airlifted to Scott and White hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Her name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

This investigation is ongoing. Chief Hawkins says this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.