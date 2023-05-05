Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Independent School District says a teacher accused of injuring a child is no longer employed at Eastern Hills Middle School in Harker Heights.

According to the district, Nichole Riley was accused of injuring a child on April 12th. The KISD Police Department took the complaint and turned it over to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. The next day, Riley was let go from her job, according to the district.

Two weeks later, Killeen Police Officers arrested Riley on a charge of Injury to a Child and she was booked into the Bell County Jail on April 28th. She posted her $50,000 bond on April 30th and was released.