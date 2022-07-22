HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Harker Heights has been designated a “music-friendly” community, and it’s time to celebrate!

The community is invited to come out and celebrate at the Carl Levin Park Ampitheatre from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm. Friday. The event is free and open to the public.

The City of Harker Heights will receive a Music Friendly Certification. A special mural will also be unveiled. The CTC Welding Department will also be unveiling a sculpture to be permanently installed in the park.

Live music, vendors, wine and drinks will also be at the event. The City and the Harker Heights Chamber have been working hard to promote the arts and put this event together.