SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a head-on collision in Salado.

The Salado Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media early Tuesday morning that they responded to the scene on Interstate 35 around midnight. A red Nissan was traveling south in the northbound lanes and struck a white Volkswagen.



(Courtesy: Salado Volunteer Fire Department)

The driver of the Nissan had to be rescued from the vehicle, and was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.The driver of the Volkswagen refused treatment or transport.

This investigation is ongoing.